DARPA Offering Workshop on Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing Initiative

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will host a workshop on Sept. 19 to explore industry recommendations for establishing a U.S.-based center for research, development and manufacturing of three-dimensional heterogeneously integrated microsystems.

DARPA aims to discuss the responses to a previously released request for information on 3DHI research areas and manufacturing challenges and provide an opportunity for communities to interact and enter into teaming arrangements, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

The agency aims to learn about facility capabilities for multi-chip, multi-semiconductor materials assembly, packaging and testing of 3D stacked chips and chiplets; fabricating 3DHI microsystems with an interconnect pitch between components less than 500 nm; increasing automation in 3DHI packaging and assembly processes; and multi-physics and multi-scale modeling and simulation tools.

In July, DARPA selected 11 teams to begin foundational research to inform next steps of the NGMM program.

The teams are represented by Applied Materials, Arizona State University, BRIDG, HRL Laboratories, Intel Federal, North Carolina State University, Northrop Grumman Space Systems, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, PseudolithIC, RTX and Teledyne Scientific & Imaging.

The NGMM workshop will be held at the DARPA Conference Center in Arlington, Virginia.