DARPA Releases Program Announcement for AI Exploration Initiative

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a new funding opportunity announcement to enable exploratory research on a broad range of topics related to artificial intelligence.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov states that DARPA seeks to enter into other transaction agreements with multiple vendors to research and develop “third wave” AI applications that address the limitations of first and second-wave technologies.

The AI Exploration program is part of DARPA’s broader AI investment strategy to help maintain the U.S. technological advantage in the area.

DARPA will issue AIE opportunities via targeted presolicitation notices that will be open for 30 days from publication.

Selected prototype projects may include proofs of concept, pilots, novel applications of commercial technologies for defense purposes and design and demonstration of technical or operational utility.

