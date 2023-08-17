DAF to Continue BWB Prototype Aircraft Project With JetZero; Frank Kendall Quoted

The Department of the Air Force ’s blended wing body prototype aircraft initiative is moving into its next stage.

JetZero , a Long Beach, California-based aerospace company, was selected to conduct this portion of the program , the DAF announced on Wednesday.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall , a four-time Wash100 Award recipient, noted that BWB aircraft “have the potential to significantly reduce fuel demand and increase global reach.”

“Moving forces and cargo quickly, efficiently and over long distance is a critical capability to enable national security strategy,” he added.

The BWB aircraft project is intended to mature and demonstrate this technology’s capabilities to expand the amount of air platform options available for both the DAF and private sector organizations. The Air Force Operational Energy Office expects initial flight testing to conclude as early as 2027.

BWB technologies have existed for decades, but rapid progress in numerous technology areas, including structural design, materials technology and manufacturing, has created the opportunity for large-scale production.

The BWB model blends the body into the high-aspect-ratio wing, which can reduce aerodynamic drag by more than 30 percent and deliver additional lift, allowing for extended range, increased loiter time and more efficient payload delivery to minimize logistics risks.

Currently, 60 percent of the Air Force’s total annual jet fuel consumption comes from a variety of BWB-enabled military transport configurations.

The Department of Defense is continuing to fund the development of BWB technologies, with plans to invest $235 million into related projects within the next four years. These programs are a joint effort between the DAF, NASA and the Defense Innovation Unit as well as the DOD’s Office of Strategic Capital, which assisted its collaborators.

“It’s been a little over a hundred years since a few brave Airmen took to the skies and proved the first aerial refueling capability, extending the global reach of our Air Force,” said Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment.

“This announcement marks another game-changing milestone for the Air Force in our efforts to maintain the advantage of airpower effectiveness against any future competitors,” he said.