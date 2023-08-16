DAF Prepares for Enterprise IT as a Service Wave 1 Rollout

The Department of the Air Force has conducted a roadshow of enterprise information technology services at various military installations in preparation for the Wave 1 of its Enterprise IT as a Service program.

During the roadshow, selected communication squadrons from eight Air Force and Space Force installations participated in a limited EITaaS program called Risk Reduction Effort to inform the DAF’s transition to an enterprise service model from an in-house base-centric delivery model.

An industry team led by CACI‘s National Security Solutions division secured a $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement to deliver services to over 800,000 individuals across the DAF under the EITaaS Wave 1 effort.

Wave 1 includes an upgraded IT service management system, enterprise service help desk, image and endpoint management stack, end-user devices and local field services.