CSA, Nonprofit Make-A-Wish Collaborate on Operation Dream Maker; Amy Bleken Quoted

Client Solution Architects has partnered with nonprofit organization Make-A-Wish to help fulfill the requests and needs of children of military veterans and active or reserve duty service members.

The company said Thursday its collaboration with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic on Operation Dream Maker aligns with the community-centric vision of CSA and reflects the values of its workforce, the majority of whom are veterans.

“Corporate responsibility is about understanding the role we play in society and the impact we can make on the lives around us,” remarked CSA CEO Amy Bleken. “This partnership is our way of giving back to the military families who give so much to us and the country we love.”

CSA exceeded its goal for 2023, granting three wishes instead of just two after having raised over $45,000 through an employee-driven campaign.

“We are building bridges of empathy, gratitude and support, and we do this through the beautiful wishes we help grant and the dreams that come true. That’s our commitment. That’s our responsibility,” the chief executive added.