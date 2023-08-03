CISA’s Jen Easterly, FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel on Need to Advance Border Gateway Protocol Security

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Communications Commission hosted a workshop with government agency partners to discuss the need to address security vulnerabilities associated with the Border Gateway Protocol , a set of technical rules that enables data routing on the internet, CISA Director Jen Easterly and FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel shared in a joint blog post published Wednesday.

The workshop included discussions on measures that should be taken to bolster the security of internet traffic routing, protections the FCC should implement to safeguard the nation’s communications networks from BGP-related risks and how the public and private sectors can best collaborate to advance the implementation of best practices and standards to mitigate negative impacts posed by these vulnerabilities.

In the blog post, Easterly, a two-time Wash100 awardee, and Rosenworcel commended network operators and internet service providers that have allocated resources to implement Route Origin Validation and Resource Key Public Infrastructure.

They also called on all network operators, chief information officers and chief information security officers to inform ISPs about the significance of BGP security and Route Origin Validation implementation.

The two leaders noted that CISA is working with the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of the National Cyber Director to create a roadmap for agencies to reach the recommended BGP security practices.

“BGP security is a global problem that requires a community solution, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and making real progress in the coming year,” they added.