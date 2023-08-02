Cherilyn Pascoe Named Director of NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

Cherilyn Pascoe, former senior technology policy adviser at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, has been named permanent director of NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

She will provide strategic direction and technical leadership for the NCCoE, strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and lead efforts to continue to align the center’s initiatives with NIST priorities, the agency said Tuesday.

Pascoe previously advised NIST leadership on technology policy and strategy, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and privacy. She has served as the lead of the Cybersecurity Framework program and supported a NIST initiative to develop trustworthy AI technologies.

Before joining NIST, Pascoe served over 11 years in staff leadership roles on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, most recently serving as deputy policy director managing the space and science subcommittee.