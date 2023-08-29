CGI Secures $159M DHS Task Order for USCIS Records Systems Modernization; Clay Goldwein Quoted

CGI Federal has booked a potential five-year, $159 million task order from the Department of Homeland Security to optimize digital immigration records systems.

Under the award, CGI’s agile development teams will help the department’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services advance its multi-year modernization plan by building, expanding and managing related technologies, CGI Federal shared with ExecutiveGov in an email sent Tuesday.

Clay Goldwein , senior vice president and national security and justice business unit lead at CGI Federal, said the organization is proud to broaden its longstanding partnership with USCIS and looks forward to expanding its support for federal missions through the digital transformation of U.S. immigration processes.

“CGI Federal’s ongoing innovation on behalf of USCIS ensures its systems and solutions meet current requirements and are ready for future growth and evolution,” he said.

Part of the Alliant 2 vehicle, the task order centers the streamlining and digitization of the current immigration benefits claim process. CGI’s efforts are expected to reduce processing times, protect resources and boost the accuracy of immigration claims through agile development systems integration and infrastructure services while also assisting USCIS with the accurate capture of records for preservation by the National Archives and Records Administration.

CGI’s previous work with USCIS has helped to connect agencies involved in the management of immigration processes. Most recently, the enterprise participated in a collaborative effort to deliver a technology that enables USCIS and the Department of State to electronically process Special Immigrant Visas and other digital tools for the border. For this work, the team was recognized with the USCIS Director’s Award for Ingenuity and Innovation in 2023.

The new task order follows multiple contract wins for CGI earlier this year. Last month, the company won a $49.7 million award from the U.S. Strategic Command for research and development support and sustainment services to improve its Global Integration Enterprise. CGI also won a $40 million contract from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in March, under which it is providing continuous support for the commission’s financial management systems .