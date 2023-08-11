Avril Haines Unveils National Intelligence Strategy for Boosting IC Resilience

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has unveiled a new document outlining strategic direction, priorities and objectives for the 18 elements of the intelligence community over the next four years.

The 2023 National Intelligence Strategy sets six goals to boost the IC’s capabilities to better prepare and respond to a range of threats posed by adversaries and transnational challenges, such as climate change and health security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Thursday.

The NIS aims to strengthen partnerships, develop a better understanding of supply chains, identify implications of emerging technologies and use economic statecraft tools to prevent strategic competitors from undermining U.S. competitiveness and national security.

“Together, we are developing capacity, capability, and resiliency to meet the pacing challenges of our nation and partners. The 2023 National Intelligence Strategy is geared toward making this process a robust reality,” said Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency.

Haines said the strategy underscores the expanding role of the IC in supporting the resilience of the U.S. national critical infrastructure.

