Atlantic Council Report: DOD Needs More In-Depth Exploration of Human-Machine Teaming

The Atlantic Council has released a report on the advantages and limitations of human-machine teaming, and artificial intelligence as a whole, as a tool for the Department of Defense.

The findings, which were published Monday, indicate that DOD must clarify and expand its definitions of HMT to cover wide-ranging applications for the technology.

AI and HMT can increase situational awareness and put DOD at an advantage in multiple combat domains. In administrative functions, they can improve logistics, sustainment, and efficiency in operations, cost and processing times, the council said.

The nonprofit group recommended that in the adoption of HMT, DOD must prioritize human operator training, comfort level and trust to optimize the use of such a partnership. The agency should conduct more experiments to build human trust and identify the strengths, weaknesses and breaking points of their machine counterparts.

