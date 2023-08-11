Army Wants to Update Vehicle Maintenance Training System With AR & VR Tech

The U.S. Army will host an industry day on Aug. 24 to engage with vendors as the service branch looks to integrate augmented and virtual reality technology into its Family of Maintenance Trainers.

In a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, the Army said its Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation will facilitate the event with the goal of identifying potential contractors that could modernize the FMT product line used to train military vehicle maintainers.

The suite is designed with a government-owned architecture, a common baseline for hardware and software.

Diagnostic troubleshooting, part task and hands-on training applications make up the product line, the notice states.

An Army product director is reportedly developing a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle for support services necessary to update the trainers.

The service branch said the target award date is the third quarter of the government’s 2025 fiscal year.