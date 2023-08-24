Army Unveils Contract Writing System

The U.S. Army has introduced a platform designed to provide contract writing capabilities for the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement.

Users of the Army Contract Writing System can produce award, solicitation and modification documents in uniform contract format, import vendors from the System for Award Management and generate Procurement Data Standard-compliant transactions, among other tasks, during the initial deployment phase, the service said Tuesday.

The initial group of ACWS users includes 104 contracting staff at 29 sites and the Army said it plans to roll out the system to 350 additional users from the Army National Guard and Army Contracting Command during the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

ACWS will replace the Procurement Automated Data and Document System and the Standard Procurement System, will be integrated with the Virtual Contracting Enterprise and other financial platforms, as well as feature additional contracting capabilities, including the use of the Construction Specifications Institute contract format.

Megan Dake, DASA for procurement, said the service will continue to collect feedback and work with the product manager to further enhance the system.