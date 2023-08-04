Army PEO IEW&S Establishes New Product Office for Strategic Spectrum Warfare

The Army Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors has established a new product office under the purview of the Project Manager Electronic Warfare and Cyber to support the service branch’s transformation and modernization roadmap.

Garry Moore has been appointed product lead of strategic spectrum warfare and will work closely with deputy product lead Dana Trzeciak to deliver new capabilities for the warfighter in support of Army of 2040 goals, PEO IEW&S said.

PL SSW will focus on modernizing the Terrestrial Layer System – Echelons Above Brigade system to provide long-range situational awareness, EW and cyberspace support to the joint force.

The new product office will also fulfill operation needs statements to meet the urgent requirements of various Multi-Domain Task Force units and provide a forward deployable signals intelligence system for theater and tactical commanders.

PEO IEW&S has transitioned some of the capabilities from the Product Manager Tactical Spectrum Warfare to PL SSW.