Army Debuts Civilian Capability of Education Platform ArmyIgnitED

The U.S. Army has launched the civilian capability of the service branch’s voluntary education and training portal, dubbed ArmyIgnitED.

The Army Civilian Career Management Agency initially tested the portal with over 40,000 civilians in the field of human capital and resource management and has begun enabling its personnel to use the portal on an incremental basis, the service said Monday.

ACCMA ultimately plans to open access for civilians in two divisions and five other career fields to use ArmyIgnitED to pursue funds for education, professional development and training opportunities by fiscal year 2024.

“We expect this new automation to make applying for training easier, and payment to academic institutions and vendors faster,” said Donald Harrison, ACCMA’s program manager for ArmyIgnitED.

As of Aug. 9, nearly 253,000 individuals are using ArmyIgnitED.

The Army expects the portal to reach the full deployment phase in late August and provide additional enhancements, including an interface with the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army and audit capability.

Launched in 2021, the ArmyIgnitED platform was previously operated by Deloitte. After the Deloitte contract expired, the service tapped BAM Technologies to continue running the portal.