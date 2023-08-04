Antony Blinken: State Department to Advance Global Health Security via New Bureau

The State Department has launched a new bureau to help strengthen the global health security architecture as part of efforts to detect, control, respond to and prevent HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases.

John Nkengasong will oversee the bureau of global health security and diplomacy as ambassador-at-large and directly report to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Nkengasong will also serve as U.S. global AIDS coordinator and senior bureau official for global health security and diplomacy.

Blinken, a previous Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Tuesday the new bureau will strengthen policies and systems, promote international cooperation, tap resources and personnel from various offices and coordinate U.S. foreign assistance to protect the global community against health threats.

“This new Bureau will seamlessly integrate global health security as a core component of U.S. national security and foreign policy, underscoring the Department of State’s commitment to advancing human health worldwide,” Blinken added.