Air Force Tech Institute’s Hypersonics Course Attracts Industry Participants

The Air Force Institute of Technology hosted a three-day course to give students, government employees and contractors an introduction to hypersonics.

AFIT said Wednesday more than 200 people attended lectures about hypersonic technology areas such as aerodynamics, power and thermal management, vehicle design and flight experimentation.

Twenty-five AFIT and Air Force Research Laboratory subject matter experts conducted the tutorials.

The overall program included presentations such as an overview of the Air Force Academy’s Hypersonic Vehicle Simulation Institute, networking opportunities and a National Museum of the U.S. Air Force tour where participants learned about the military’s X-plane collection.

AFRL’s high-speed systems division helped AFIT facilitate the course from June 20 to 22.

