Air Force Major Commands Deploy Standard Command and Control Tool

Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command have designated a Kessel Run-managed application as their standard installation command and control tool.

The two U.S. Air Force major commands have each released “concept of employment” directives to standardize the operational use of the Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application across their installations, Kessel Run announced Tuesday.

C2IMERA gives a common operating picture of installation resources and features tools for planning and coordinating base operations and communicating C2 data in real time.

The application has been implemented throughout several Air Force installations and forward operating bases to streamline planning, reporting, emergency management, force generation and C2 monitoring and execution.