Air Force Holds Hackathon on Generative AI for Test Planning

The Air Force Test Center demonstrated the use of generative artificial intelligence models to augment various test processes during a recently concluded four-day data hackathon.

The AFWERX-sponsored hackathon focused on demonstrating a business use case for generative AI models and creating a knowledge base for future implementation, Air Force Materiel Command reported Tuesday.

During the event, six open-source generative AI models were hosted in a closed environment to enable teams to use controlled unclassified information to provide specific flight test context.

“This concept of using AI modeling to has the potential to be a game changer for streamlining the planning and reporting phases of test,” said Maj. Riley Livermore, flight test engineer with the 413th Flight Test Squadron.

Hackaton teams were composed of airmen, civilians and contractors from Arnold, Edwards and Eglin Air Force Bases and Air Force Test and Evaluation Center and Air Mobility Command.

Join the ExecutiveBiz Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy Forum on Sept. 12 to hear from government and industry experts about the development of secure AI technologies for critical missions. Register here.