AFRL Highlights STEM Contributors at 2023 New Mexico Excellence in STEM Awards Ceremony; Gabe Mounce Quoted

The Air Force Research Laboratory ’s Tech Engagement Office honored winners of its 2023 New Mexico Excellence in STEM Awards during a ceremony held in June.

Since its establishment, the award has annually recognized top contributors in STEM fields across New Mexico, AFRL said earlier this month.

“The 2023 STEM winners are an outstanding group of individuals and organizations that are doing great work in STEM education,” said AFRL Tech Engagement Office Director Gabe Mounce .

He was sure to mention the large number of qualified nominees, which made it “difficult to narrow down the list.”

“That is a testament to the qualifications of this year’s winners and the strength of STEM education initiatives in New Mexico overall,” said Mounce.

Created in 2018, the award is intended to broadcast STEM achievements outside of the immediate STEM community and across the state. This year’s winners came from Albuquerque, Socorro, Los Alamos, Tucumcari, Las Cruces and southeastern New Mexico.

Awardees were selected from 12 categories, with several recognitions for students, teachers, advisors and mentors as well as honors for academic institutions, nonprofit organizations and small and large businesses. Individual awardees received $1500 scholarships.

Three students – Aaron Chand, Ixchel Valentino and Journey Allison – were identified as “standout” candidates. Chand, a high schooler, finished in 6th place at the 2022 Global Conference of Educational Robotics Competition. A homeschool graduate, Valentino has won multiple robotics awards since kindergarten, and Allison, a middle school student, has already enrolled in college-level math courses.

Also recognized was Jennifer Nilvo, a teacher at Valencia County’s School of Dreams. Her selection was driven by successful efforts to build one of New Mexico’s most comprehensive STEM programs, and her work helped secure funding for the state’s only BioSafety Level 1 and 2 STEM Research Lab within a public K-12 school.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Student K-8: Journey Allison – Albuquerque Institute for Math and Science Student 9-12: Ixchel Valentino – Homeschool Student 9-12: Aaron Chand – Tucumcari High School Educator K-8: Carolyn Torres – Chamisa Elementary (White Rock) Educator 9-12: Jennifer Nilvo – School of Dreams Academy School: Desert Willow Family School Higher Ed: Engineering Student Success Center – University of New Mexico Advisor/Coach: La Tonya Jenkins – Greater ABQ National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter Mentor: Dr. Curtis O’Malley – New Mexico Tech Non-Profit: Asombro Institute for Science Education Small Business: Construction Survey Technologies Inc. Large Business: Permian Strategic Partnership