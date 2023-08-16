16 Finalists to Compete in NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines Finals; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

Sixteen teams have moved to the final round of the National Science Foundation ‘s Regional Innovation Engines competition.

Chosen from 34 participating teams, the finalists will continue focusing on sectors associated with the CHIPS and Science Act, including agriculture, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, bioeconomy, climate and resilience, microelectronics, quantum computing and several others, NSF announced Wednesday.

The NSF Engines program was established to help keep the United States globally competitive in the area of technological innovation. Selected teams will have the chance to represent emerging innovation hubs as NSF Engines and receive up to $160 million in grants over a 10-year period.

The following are the chosen teams, which will be interviewed later this season and in the fall.

Arizona State University

Binghamton University

Current Innovation NFP

FuzeHub

The Industrial Commons

International Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research

Kentucky Science & Technology

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University Foundation

New Mexico Trade Alliance

North Dakota State University

Rocky Mountain Innovation Initiative

University of Chicago

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

University of Texas at El Paso

Wake Forest University School of Medicine

“NSF welcomes regional and local organizations to reach out to these finalists and contribute their ideas, talent and resources to create vibrant innovation ecosystems all across our nation,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan .