15 Projects to Receive DOE Funding for AI Advancement in Nuclear Physics Research

The Department of Energy will distribute $16 million in funding to support 15 projects that will explore the use of artificial intelligence technologies in nuclear physics research efforts.

Researchers at eight national laboratories and 22 universities will use AI and machine learning tools and processes to perform nuclear physics simulation and experiments to speed up scientific discovery, DOE said Thursday.

“Particle accelerator facilities and nuclear physics instrumentation face a variety of technical challenges in simulations, control, data acquisition, and analysis that artificial intelligence holds promise to address,” shared Timothy Hallman, associate director of science for nuclear physics at DOE.

DOE selected the projects through a competitive peer review process and supports the initiatives through the office of science’s Nuclear Physics Program.

Projects include the use of AI and ML tools for accelerator beam optimization and identification of a signal for studying physics of fundamental symmetry in rare nuclear decays through the development of deep learning algorithms.

