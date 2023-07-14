UTEP Unveils Digital Engineering Design Center at NASA Johnson

The University of Texas at El Paso has unveiled a new center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston that will focus on advancing the adoption of digital engineering toolsets and processes for space applications.

UTEP Aerospace Center will operate the Digital Engineering Design Center and oversee efforts to provide immersive, project-based training to students enrolled in the program, NASA said Thursday.

NASA engineers will offer hands-on learning experiences to students on digital engineering skills necessary to support NASA projects, while UTEP professors will provide instructions on digital engineering software.

Among the focus areas is in-situ resource utilization, which can enable Artemis astronauts to collect, store and use resources found on the moon and Mars.

“Collaborations like this one show we are committed to having the most talented, diverse, and motivated engineers that can continue to meet the exploration goals of the agency,” said Julie Kramer White, director of engineering at Johnson Space Center.