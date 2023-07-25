US Army & Air Force Test MITRE Drone Activity Detection App

The U.S. Air Forces Central and U.S. Army Central led an operational capability test of MITRE‘s CARPE Dronvm smartphone application for detecting suspicious drone activity.

The app was tested in a 50-kilometer flight from McEntire Joint National Guard Base to Poinsett Weapons Range in South Carolina, the USAF reported on July 18.

CARPE Dronvm is designed to alert users, and enable them to report, about the presence of suspicious counter-unmanned aerial systems.

MITRE flew a drone to be tracked through the app by soldiers stationed at multiple points between the two bases. Their reports were monitored through the program’s situational awareness map by AFCENT and MITRE personnel, who were located at a mock command center at the drone’s destination point at Poinsett Range.

Army Maj. Travis Valley, USARCENT Task Force 39 operations officer, said the live test was the largest conducted to date.

“Carpe Dronvm has the potential to provide real time, crowd-sourced data about small, unmanned aerial systems to military decisions makers around the globe. Using CD, we can increase our detection capabilities and our ability to protect service members on the future battlefield,” Valley added.

On Aug. 1, top Army officials and GovCon industry leaders will discuss the service branch’s modernization priorities during the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Army Summit . Visit the POC events page to see all the confirmed speakers and to register for this important forum.