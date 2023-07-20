State Department Requests Information on Consular Affairs Queue Management Modernization

The State Department is fielding information on potential industry sources capable of providing operations, maintenance and technical support services to help the Bureau of Consular Affairs develop and deploy a modernized queue management system.

The Consular Affairs Queue Management program aims to upgrade technology systems that support customer experience at CA’s passport agencies and embassy and consulate waiting areas worldwide, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

CA/CST is planning to deploy an upgraded version of the Q-Flow enterprise queue management software to 230 overseas posts, two domestic visa processing centers and 29 domestic passport agencies.

Under CAQM, the selected contractor will provide Q-Flow hardware, software and technical support services and consolidate the bureau’s operational environment under a unified technology framework to ensure the interoperability of modernized and legacy consular systems.

Responses to the request for information are due Aug. 1.