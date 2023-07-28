Senate Panel OKs FY24 Appropriations Bills for DOD, Other Federal Agencies

The Senate Appropriations Committee has passed a package of 12 appropriations bills that would allocate fiscal year 2024 funds for federal agencies – including the departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Labor, Education and Interior.

Passed in a 27-1 vote, the Defense Appropriations Act for FY 2024 would provide $831.8 billion in funding to support service members and their families, improve military readiness and strengthen deterrent capabilities, the Senate panel said Thursday.

Included in the bill are investments in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command initiatives to enhance deterrence, advance strategic modernization efforts and improve military housing, among other initiatives.

The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies appropriations measure seeks to allocate discretionary funding of $224.4 billion for the upcoming fiscal year to fund biomedical research and health care programs, address substance abuse and mental health crises, increase investments in students and families and protect workers’ rights.

$61.3 billion in discretionary funds is included in the Homeland Security Appropriations bill, which would be used to support the processing of people and goods at ports of entry, address the work authorization backlog and back the refugee resettlement program.

The Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Act includes $42.7 billion in allocations to fund the Environmental Protection Agency’s programs, support wildfire preparedness and suppression efforts and invest in tribal communities.