Senate Committee Passes Bill to Establish AI Leadership Across Federal Government

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs has passed legislation that would establish artificial intelligence leadership across the federal government.

The AI Leadership to Enable Accountable Deployment Act would create a chief AI officer role at each federal agency to develop and implement policies relating to the design, acquisition, use, risk management and performance of AI technologies, the HSGAC said Thursday.

AI LEAD Act would also establish a Chief AI Officers Council to ensure interagency coordination on AI activities and facilitate the sharing of best practices for using the technology across the federal government.

The bipartisan legislation was led by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

According to Peters, the bill would ensure that federal agencies have the right talent to realize the benefits of AI while mitigating its potential risks to the public and national security.

“Artificial intelligence is constantly evolving, and the federal government must be able to keep up,” Cornyn said. “This bill would establish interagency AI coordination and strategy to ensure they use this technology in a modern and fiscally responsible way.”