Semiconductor Firms, US Officials Meet as White House Eyes More Curbs on Chip Exports to China

Executives from U.S. chip companies and top White House officials met on Monday to talk about China-related policy as the current administration considers implementing another set of restrictions on semiconductor exports to the East Asian country, Reuters reported.

A source said Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm executives convened with U.S. government officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council; and Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to the U.S. president.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, told reporters that Secretary Antony Blinken also held a meeting with CEOs of chip companies “to hear directly from those companies about how they see supply chain issues, about how they see doing business in China.”

The Semiconductor Industry Association issued a statement on Monday urging the Biden administration to allow the chip industry to have continued access to China’s semiconductor market and refrain from implementing additional restrictions on chips “until it engages more extensively with industry and experts to assess the impact of current and potential restrictions.”

