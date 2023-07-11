/

SDA Plans Procurement of Fire Control System for Missile Tracking Constellation

The Space Development Agency is seeking industry feedback on a draft solicitation for a procurement effort to build the fire-control segment of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture system.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that the Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter program will comprise eight prototype satellites equipped with electro-optical/infrared sensors.

Each space vehicle will provide fire control capabilities for SDA’s low Earth orbit satellite constellation for tracking hypersonic missile systems and other advanced missile threats.

SDA plans to award other transaction authorities to more than one vendor to build and deploy the FOO Fighter satellites in a single launch in fiscal year 2026. The agency may acquire additional satellites and sensor payloads under the OTAs to inform constellation design requirements.

Interested parties may submit feedback until Aug. 7.

