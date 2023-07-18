Raytheon & ASU to Open New Defense Engineering Design Hub

Raytheon has partnered with Arizona State University to establish a facility that will focus on creating digital design products meant to support the RTX business’ defense portfolio growth.

RTX said Monday the space at ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center will mark the company’s expansion in the Phoenix area to capitalize on the region’s talent pool.

The engineering design hub will add 28,000 square feet of digital design space near ASU’s Tempe campus and house approximately 150 personnel with 95 percent being new hires.

Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon, said, “[The expansion will] provide greater opportunities to collaborate with other tech companies and suppliers in the region.”

The hub will be located at SkySong, a 1.2 million square foot mixed-use project scheduled to open in the fall.