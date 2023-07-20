ONCD Seeks Public Input on Cybersecurity Regulatory Harmonization

The White House Office of the National Cyber Director is soliciting public comments as it seeks to determine opportunities and challenges to harmonizing cybersecurity regulations for critical infrastructure and explore a framework for regulatory reciprocity.

The request for information supports one of the 69 federal initiatives under the National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan, the White House said Wednesday.

ONCD wants respondents to provide examples of conflicting, mutually exclusive or inconsistent regulations affecting cybersecurity that apply to the operational technology and information technology infrastructure of the same regulated entity.

Interested stakeholders have been asked to respond to several questions related to the use of common guidelines, existing standards or frameworks, third-party frameworks and tiered regulation.

ONCD is also asking the public to provide examples of cybersecurity oversight by multiple regulators of the same entity and describe whether the oversight involved IT or OT infrastructure.

Responses to the RFI are due Sept. 15.