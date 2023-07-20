NSWC Dahlgren Division Reaches $1B Milestone in OTA Awards

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has awarded $1 billion in total worth of other transactional authority agreements since it used the contracting vehicle in 2019 to enable rapid acquisition and development of prototype technologies.

NSWCDD’s OTA vehicle has 22 technology areas that support the Department of Defense’s capability requirements in cyber, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems and other functions, Naval Sea Systems Command reported Wednesday.

“Faced with the compounding problem of needing to accelerate weapon systems development, increase flight testing complexity and cadence and modernize range test and evaluation assets, the DOD has begun to increasingly rely on the utility, timeliness and flexibility of Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contracts,” said Cindy Montrief, OTA program lead at NSWCDD.

In June 2019, NSWCDD issued an OTA agreement with an industry consortium to advance naval surface technology innovation.

The Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Consortium OTA comprises 956 members representing 46 states.