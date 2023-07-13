NSF to Launch Grant Program for Research Security Studies

The National Science Foundation has introduced the Research on Research Security Program to fund projects focused on identifying, preventing and diminishing research security risks.

The program will accept proposals until Sept. 25, and award grants by December, NSF said Wednesday.

The Research on Research Security Program builds on efforts by NSF and other agencies in the R&D, law enforcement and intelligence sectors to secure U.S. research infrastructure. It aims to help the research community improve transparency, collaboration and responsible disclosure of data.

Prior to the program’s launch, NSF will host a workshop for national and international experts to raise awareness and identify study topics for the project. The foundation will also host webinars on July 13 and 26.