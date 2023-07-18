NSA, CISA Outline Best Practices to Address Threats Against 5G Network Slicing

The National Security Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have released the second part of a two-part series to assess the benefits and risks associated with 5G network slicing.

NSA said Monday the document outlines security considerations for the design, implementation, monitoring and maintenance of a hardened 5G network slice and identifies industry best practices to mitigate perceived risks against the network architecture.

The industry-recognized practices seek to address the threat vectors identified in the first paper published by the Enduring Security Framework, a cross-sector working group led by NSA and CISA.

ESF defines a network slice as “an end-to-end logical network that provides specific network capabilities and characteristics for a user” and enables infrastructure providers to allocate network resources for different use cases.

“This document marks an initial stride in capturing the current, but evolving, landscape of network slicing, and serves as a catalyst for initiating meaningful conversations surrounding the potential use cases for network slicing,” said Lauren Wyble, technical director for network infrastructure security at NSA.