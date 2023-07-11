NOAA Launches Accelerator Program to Advance Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Tech Commercialization

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced a new Inflation Reduction Act-funded endeavor to support the commercialization of ocean-based climate resilience technologies.

NOAA said Monday the $60 million Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerators program will fund accelerator entities that will support small businesses in the development and maturation of sustainable technologies designed to help communities prepare and build resilience to climate challenges.

The funding program will focus on several theme areas that align with the U.S. Ocean Climate Action Plan, including ocean-based renewable energy, hazard mitigation and coastal resilience and coastal and ocean carbon sequestration monitoring and accounting.

Under phase one, NOAA will award up to $250,000 per accelerator to develop the scope and design of a climate resilience accelerator program.

Selected participants may apply for funding of up to $10 million each to implement their program design.

Interested parties have until Sept. 11 to apply for the competition.