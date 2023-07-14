NOAA Climate Program Office Opens Applications for FY 2024 Grant Competitions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Program Office has opened applications for new research funding opportunities to deepen understanding of Earth’s climate processes.

CPO’s grant program for fiscal year 2024 comprises six competitions that aim to boost communities’ ability to understand, plan for and respond to climate variability and climate change, NOAA said Thursday.

Several of the competitions are designed to address the top environmental issues facing society today, including extreme heat, droughts, floods and coastal changes.

Through the program, NOAA is working to improve understanding of urban air composition, advance understanding of ocean variability and enhance climate models and applications.

“The funded projects will meet urgent climate challenges, incubate innovative advancements in Earth system and social science, support world-class assessment reports and help grow the next generation of experts supporting NOAA,” said Wayne Higgins, director of CPO.

Applications for all competitions are due Nov. 17.