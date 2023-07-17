NCCoE Fielding Comments on Draft Cybersecurity Framework Profile for EV/XFC Infrastructure

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is soliciting industry input on the initial public draft of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity framework profile for the electric vehicle extreme fast charging ecosystem.

The NIST Internal Report 8473 will be part of an enterprise risk management program to help organizations manage threats to EV/XFC infrastructure, data and services, the agency said Friday.

A group of security experts from NIST and MITRE developed the profile to serve as a national-level approach to securing the deployment and management of EV/XFC systems, which rely on connected subsystems, including XFC cloud or third-party operator and utility-building networks.

With the cybersecurity framework profile, users can apply protection mechanisms to manage cybersecurity risks in the use of EV/XFC services, equipment and data.

Comments are due Aug. 28.