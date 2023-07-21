Navy to Help DOD Meet Computational Needs With ‘Blueback’ Supercomputer

The Navy DOD Supercomputing Resource Center will install at its facility at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi a new high-performance computing system that offers 17.7 petaFLOPS of computing performance, DVIDS reported Thursday.

Blueback is an HPE Cray EX4000 system expected to enter service in 2024 to support the computational needs of DOD’s science and technology, acquisition engineering and test and evaluation communities.

The supercomputer will replace three older HPC systems and comes with 128 AMD MI300A accelerator processing units, 24 NVIDIA L40 general purchase graphics processing units, 256,512 total compute cores and 20 petabytes of usable Cray ClusterStor E1000 Lustre storage.

DOD used a segment of its fiscal year 2023 funding to make an investment in Blueback as part of the department’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program.

In April, Navy DSRC deployed its Nautilus supercomputer and updated its HPE Cray EX HPC platform, dubbed Narwhal.