Navy DSRC Adds ‘Nautilus’ to Supercomputer Lineup

The Navy DOD Supercomputing Resource Center has deployed a new high-performance computing system that offers 8.2 petaFLOPS of computing performance.

Designed by Penguin TrueHPC, Nautilus provides 382 terabytes of memory, 26 petabytes of storage, 176,128 compute cores and 48 graphic processing unit nodes, the Navy said Tuesday.

In September 2021, Penguin Computing received $68 million in contracts to provide TrueHPC platforms for the Navy DSRC and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s DSRC as part of the Department of Defense’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program.

The launch of Nautilus brings the Navy DSRC’s total number of supercomputers to six, enabling DOD researchers and scientists to conduct advanced research work across climate, ocean modeling and computational fluid dynamics, among other disciplines, and develop capabilities for warfighters.

Alongside Nautilus’ completion, the Navy DSRC also upgraded its HPE Cray EX HPC platform, dubbed Narwhal. The supercomputer now features 13.6 petaFLOPS of computing performance and additional 18,176 cores.