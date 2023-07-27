NASA Practices Propellant Loading, Countdown of 1st Crewed Artemis Lunar Mission

NASA began the first simulated launch of the Artemis II crewed mission to the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The test included a terminal countdown as well as loading liquid hydrogen and oxygen to power the Space Launch System, the agency said Monday.

Cryogenic loading of the liquid propellants are done nine hours before lift-off. The Artemis II launch team carried out a mock loading and performed troubleshooting of issues such as hydrogen leaks, fires and malfunctioning engine temperature sensors. The challenges were designed by a team from the Exploration Ground Systems Program.

Multiple facilities across NASA are preparing to conduct abort-event scenarios, training events with the four-member Artemis II crew, day-of-launch activities and other types of simulations.

“Each simulation is a little science fiction story, but it’s a story that helps the launch team, NASA, and the country to be more successful in our real endeavors,” said John Apfelbaum, EGS simulation training lead at the Kennedy Space Center. “Yes, we get to be a little devious, and we try to put the launch team in situations they may not have thought of.”