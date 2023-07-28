NASA Boosts Online Presence With New Website, Streaming Service

NASA is revamping its digital platforms, including its flagship and science websites and mobile app, and launching its first on-demand streaming service to make its content and services more accessible online.

The agency said Friday it has released an early, in-progress preview of the beta version of its website, which will serve as a consolidated platform for information on its research projects, climate data and the latest news about its space missions.

“Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure,” said Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at NASA headquarters in Washington.

The retooled website will feature a common search engine, integrated navigation and optimized publishing capabilities in modernized and secure web tools.

The agency’s ad-free streaming platform is set to go live later in 2023 and will be available via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices and streaming sites such as Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

ExecutiveBiz will host the Space Technologies Forum on Aug. 29 to convene industry experts and government officials across the space domain for a discussion on the future of the space technology sector. Click here to register and see the confirmed speakers at the event.