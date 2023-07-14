Michael Horowitz Named DOD Deputy Assistant Secretary for Force Development & Emerging Capabilities

Michael Horowitz was named deputy assistant secretary for force development and emerging capabilities within the Department of Defense’s Office of the Under Secretary for Policy, according to a Tuesday Twitter post.

The defense official has more than two decades of experience in international security issues. He was a director within the former Emerging Capabilities Policy Office from April 2022 until recent dates.

In his new role, Horowitz will be responsible for leading the development and issuance of force planning and programming guidance as well as ensuring DOD Component compliance with it. He will also provide senior policy leaders with advice on force development efforts.

Horowitz’s career includes time with Foreign Policy Research Institute and University of Pennsylvania, where he worked as director of Perry World House and under the Richard Perry professorship. He is on a leave of absence from the university.