Maj. Gen. James Adams Nominated as USMC Programs & Resources Deputy Commandant

Maj. Gen. James Adams, deputy director of requirements and capability development for the Joint Staff since June 2020, has been nominated as deputy commandant for programs and resources at the U.S. Marine Corps.

If confirmed, Adams will serve as the principal adviser to the commandant of the Marine Corps on all financial matters and act as CMC’s principal spokesperson on program and budget matters, DOD said Monday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, announced that Adams is also nominated for promotion to the rank of lieutenant general.

Adams was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1991 and designated a naval aviator two years later. He was selected to fly the AH-1W Super Cobra and has flown combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

His staff assignments include defense requirements analyst for the Joint Staff and two tours as a weapons and tactics instructor for Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One.

Adams also commanded Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 as a lieutenant colonel.