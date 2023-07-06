Leidos to Build New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina; Jim Moos Quoted

Leidos is preparing to establish a new security systems manufacturing plant in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The $31.7 million, 150,000 square foot facility will mark Leidos’ third security systems manufacturing site in the United States and is expected to create up to 170 jobs, the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Thursday.

“This facility brings more manufacturing back into the U.S. and expands Leidos’ global security capabilities for the aviation and critical infrastructure markets. We’re thrilled to expand into the North Charleston area and look forward to making a positive impact in the community,” said Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos .

Once completed, the installation will produce security systems to support the company’s Security Enterprise Solutions project, which includes a suite of entirely automated and integrated offerings for aviation, shipping ports, border crossings and critical infrastructure clients. SES systems detect threats by screening baggage, cargo and people at global checkpoints.

Designed to maximize production efficiency, quality and safety using manufacturing best practices, the new facility will allow Leidos to onshore more manufacturing and grow its critical capacity as its customer base expands. It will be located in Ladson Industrial Park and is planned to be fully operational by the first half of 2024.

“Leidos’ $31.7 million investment in their new facility here in the Lowcountry will lead to significant job growth and economic development,” said Rep. Nancy Mace , R-S.C.

“We congratulate them on their expanding operation and thank them for putting their faith in South Carolina,” she added.