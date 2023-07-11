Kathleen Hicks Inspects Work on Navy’s Largest Contract With Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Visit

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, visited the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Friday to get to know more about a concrete dry dock construction project being carried out under a potential $2.8 billion task order, Naval Sea Systems Command reported Monday.

In March, the Navy awarded the task order to a Dragados-Hawaiian Dredging-Orion joint venture to replace Dry Dock 3 with a new graving dock, dubbed Dry Dock 5, meant to help the PHNSY improve its capability to maintain and modernize the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines.

Hicks was joined during the visit by Brendan Owens, assistant secretary of Defense for energy, installations and environment; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; and Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii.