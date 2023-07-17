/

IARPA Accepting Vendor Information for Satellite Data-based Image Simulation Project

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is inviting input from organizations with capabilities to develop machine learning-based image simulation technologies, which can be used to create 3D models from satellite or high-altitude system data.

IARPA on Friday issued a request for information to gain knowledge about existing research and technologies for its advanced image simulation and 3D object extraction project.

The RFI, which closes on Aug. 4, is open to U.S. and foreign vendors that can provide details such as metrics, wavelengths, camera geometries and tunable sensor parameters used in their high-fidelity simulation technologies.

The agency is interested in innovations that can simulate at high speed and low cost, all the while producing massive volumes of imagery. It is also looking for systems that can create models beyond Panchromatic Electro-Optical imagery.

