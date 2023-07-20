Hyperspace Challenge Seeks to Manage Evolving Threats in Space

The U.S. Space Force’s business accelerator has partnered with the Space Rapid Capabilities Office to advance the development and maturation of technologies designed to make space assets more resilient to threats.

The 2023 Hyperspace Challenge is inviting companies from space, aerospace, defense, cybersecurity and manufacturing industries to submit technology proposals to boost space visibility and awareness, modernize space analysis and vehicle autonomy and increase space vehicle lifespan and maneuverability, Central New Mexico Community College announced Wednesday.

Space RCO also seeks to facilitate collaboration among the 2023 cohort to pursue new opportunities in space, enable readiness and training activities and develop new operating concepts.

Hyperspace Challenge was established in 2018 by the Space Force and the Air Force Research Laboratory in collaboration with CNM Ingenuity.

Companies interested in participating in the challenge have until Aug. 15 to submit an initial interest form.

