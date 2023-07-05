Hughes Delivers Jupiter 3 Communications Satellite to Cape Canaveral

Hughes Network Systems has shipped Jupiter 3, an ultra-high-density communications satellite manufactured by Maxar Technologies, to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in preparation for its launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Dubbed EchoStar XXIV, the Ka-band spacecraft is set to deploy to the geostationary orbit and expand Hughes’ high-speed internet plans across the Americas region, the company said Friday.

Upon deployment, Jupiter 3 will provide HughesNet Fusion internet services that deliver more capacity than traditional broadband satellites to customers in the U.S. and Latin America.

“Doubling the capacity of our satellite fleet with an additional 500 Gbps, JUPITER 3 will enable us to serve more customers, especially where cable and fiber can’t, so they can do everything they want—including work at home, study online, play games, engage in their communities, and stay in touch with family and friends,” said Hamid Akhavan, CEO of Hughes’ parent company EchoStar.

The satellite will also support enterprise networking, in-flight Wi-Fi and cellular backhaul for mobile network operators.