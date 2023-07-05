/

Hughes Delivers Jupiter 3 Communications Satellite to Cape Canaveral

1 min read
Hughes Delivers Jupiter 3 Communications Satellite to Cape Canaveral
Hughes Network Systems Logo
logo/https://www.hughes.com/

Hughes Network Systems has shipped Jupiter 3, an ultra-high-density communications satellite manufactured by Maxar Technologies, to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in preparation for its launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Dubbed EchoStar XXIV, the Ka-band spacecraft is set to deploy to the geostationary orbit and expand Hughes’ high-speed internet plans across the Americas region, the company said Friday.

Upon deployment, Jupiter 3 will provide HughesNet Fusion internet services that deliver more capacity than traditional broadband satellites to customers in the U.S. and Latin America.

“Doubling the capacity of our satellite fleet with an additional 500 Gbps, JUPITER 3 will enable us to serve more customers, especially where cable and fiber can’t, so they can do everything they want—including work at home, study online, play games, engage in their communities, and stay in touch with family and friends,” said Hamid Akhavan, CEO of Hughes’ parent company EchoStar.

The satellite will also support enterprise networking, in-flight Wi-Fi and cellular backhaul for mobile network operators.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds