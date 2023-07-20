GSA Publishes Guide to Public Key Infrastructure Shared Service Providers Program

The General Services Administration has released a guide for its Public Key Infrastructure Shared Service Providers Program.

The document provides step-by-step instructions and eligibility information for digital services providers looking to certify their PKIs, which are used to protect sensitive and confidential data, GSA said Wednesday.

The PKI SSP Program was launched earlier this month to boost vendors’ credentials in competing for digital exchange contracts. The guide, which was created by GSA’s Identity Assurance and Trusted Access Division, will help vendors secure and maintain federal certification for their PKI services.

The program guide is divided into three sections. The first covers management and acquisition controls in accordance with the Identity, Credentialing and Access Management memorandum issued by the Office of Management and Budget.

Section 2 details the application and membership maintenance process, while section 3 is a list of services that an SSP should offer to federal agencies. This includes personal identity verification cards, digital signatures and key management services.