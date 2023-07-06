GSA Product Search Tool for Native American-Owned Businesses Goes Live; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has unveiled a new tool designed to enable government buyers to search for commercial products and services under Native business categories.

GSA said Wednesday the search tool aims to make Native American-owned businesses visible in the agency’s acquisition tools, including GSA Advantage!, GSA eBuy and GSA eLibrary, where they can offer products and services to federal and tribal governments.

The search identifiers work for multiple search criteria, such as office supplies and 8(a) status.

“Making it easier for buyers to obtain quality commercial products and services from Native-owned businesses is good for federal agency missions, good for the federal marketplace, and good for the communities we serve,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

According to GSA, the new feature will allow federal agency partners to achieve compliance with the Buy Indian Act.