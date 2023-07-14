GSA’s IT Modernization COE Oversees New Applied AI Large Language Model Challenge

The General Services Administration’s Artificial Intelligence Community of Practice has begun its third applied AI competition, this time focusing on large language models.

The Applied AI Challenge: Large Language Models will involve deploying LLM platforms to government agencies in an aim to analyze the technology’s risks and benefits, the GSA IT Modernization Centers of Excellence announced Thursday.

The competition will center on four priority areas: the climate crisis, equal opportunity, economic resilience and government customer service improvement.

AI COP will accept applications until July 26 and hold an industry day on Aug. 31. It will give away four top prizes on Sept. 14.

The first Applied AI Challenge, launched in April 2022, was focused on technology demonstration and hardware. The second challenge took place in February and concentrated on healthcare.