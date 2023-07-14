/

GSA’s IT Modernization COE Oversees New Applied AI Large Language Model Challenge

1 min read
GSA’s IT Modernization COE Oversees New Applied AI Large Language Model Challenge
Artificial_intelligence
Photo Contributor: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock

The General Services Administration’s Artificial Intelligence Community of Practice has begun its third applied AI competition, this time focusing on large language models.

The Applied AI Challenge: Large Language Models will involve deploying LLM platforms to government agencies in an aim to analyze the technology’s risks and benefits, the GSA IT Modernization Centers of Excellence announced Thursday.

The competition will center on four priority areas: the climate crisis, equal opportunity, economic resilience and government customer service improvement.

AI COP will accept applications until July 26 and hold an industry day on Aug. 31. It will give away four top prizes on Sept. 14.

The first Applied AI Challenge, launched in April 2022, was focused on technology demonstration and hardware. The second challenge took place in February and concentrated on healthcare.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds